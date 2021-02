Cub Scouts visit Jackson Police Department

JACKSON, Tenn. — The Jackson Police Department received a visit from Cub Scouts Pack 18 on Tuesday.

The Pack was led Den Leader Amber Fillingim, and toured the police station, learning the duties of a police officer.

Scouts were even able to meet K-9 Jax and his handler, according to JPD!

JPD thanked all of the scouts for their visit.