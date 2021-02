Mugshots : Madison County : 02/23/21 – 02/24/21

1/7 Kenneth Hill Kenneth Hill: Possession of methamphetamine, schedule VI drug violations, unlawful drug paraphernalia, unlawful carrying or possession of a weapon, evading arrest, reckless driving, driving on revoked/suspended license

2/7 Coreanna Matthews Coreanna Matthews: Failure to appear

3/7 Darrell Hammond Darrell Hammond: Theft under $1,000/theft of motor vehicle, schedule I drug violations, schedule II drug violations, schedule IV drug violations, schedule VI drug violations, driving on revoked/suspended license

4/7 Dewayne Gray Dewayne Gray: Violation of probation

5/7 Latrone Hunt Latrone Hunt: Driving under the influence, violation of implied consent law



6/7 Lorene Flagg Lorene Flagg: Simple domestic assault

7/7 William Russell William Russell: Hold for other agency













The people in this gallery were booked into the Madison County Jail between 7 a.m. on 02/23/21 and 7 a.m. on 02/24/21.

Their inclusion only indicates they were booked into the jail and does not indicate guilt.