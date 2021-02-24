Sunny And Mild, Showers This Evening

Weather Update: Wednesday, February 24 —

We have another gorgeous day for us across West Tennessee. Temps will climb through the 50s fairly quickly this morning. We remain situated within the southwesterly flow ahead of a cold front that will gradually drop in by later this afternoon. We should keep skies mainly sunny through late morning. Clouds will increase around or just after noon. the cold front looks to trigger off a few spotty showers by around dinner time. Through midnight tonight the front should clear, and temps will tumble down into the upper 30s overnight into Thursday! Have the jacket ready, that’s a lot colder than the last few mornings, but thankfully still above freezing.



