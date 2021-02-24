Two shot at north Jackson apartment complex; police seek info

JACKSON, Tenn. — Jackson police are investigating an overnight shooting in north Jackson, in what neighbors say they thought was a safe part of town.

Neighbors say it happened around 2:40 Wednesday morning: the sound of a gun firing four times.

“I heard it, and I ran over to my dad and woke my little brothers up,” said resident Mark Cooper. “We walked out and saw the two fellas on the ground. The other fella was on the staircase. I didn’t know what to think.”

The Jackson Police Department confirmed that two people were shot while sitting in a vehicle at the Cherry Grove Apartment Complex. They are now in critical condition.

“Hectic. Bad. It’s just really horrible, people just, it’s hard to explain, honestly. That bad,” said Joseph Cooper.

The complex is near Thomsen Farms and the Highway 45 Bypass.

These two men say they moved here because they thought it was safe, but now, they’re starting to rethink that.

“A couple of months ago, they talked about a lot of break-ins in the cars,” Mark said. “We found a MacBook in my brother’s car and we took it back to the lady. Since then, it’s been pretty bad. It was good before, though.”

And they hope it never happens there again.

“It was crazy, something you never want to go through, and never want to see it again,” Joseph said.

“I’ve never seen any shootings before, you know what I mean?” Mark added. “It’s crazy.”

Police are looking for suspects in this case. If you know anything, they ask you to call JPD at (731) 425-8400.