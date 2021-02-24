Weal Cold Front Passes Tonight, Heavy Rain Likely Friday Through Monday

It was a breezy and warm Wednesday across West Tennessee, but a cold front will pass through this evening. Tonight’s front will be mostly dry, although a few showers could pop up. 2-4″ of rain, heavy at times with embedded storms will hang around the forecast from Friday through Monday. Catch the latest details on your soggy forecast and your full weather forecast breakdown right here.

TONIGHT:

Temperatures will drop and the winds will change direction from the southwest to the north as a cold front will pass on through. A few isolated weak showers will be possible but thunderstorms are not expected. By the morning temperatures are expected to dip into the mid to upper 30s.

THURSDAY:

Partly to mostly cloudy skies are expected for Thursday and highs will be a bit cooler behind the front. We should still make it into the low to mid 50s though. Showers are expected to return overnight Thursday south of I-40 depending on the timing of the following storm system but most of the day Thursday should be pretty quiet. Winds will stay light out of the northeast.

FRIDAY & THE WEEKEND:

Heavy rain showers and possibly some storms will return to West Tennessee on Friday and another storm system will return over the weekend. Between the 2 storm systems 2-4″ of rain could fall across the area. NO snow is expected right now but the forecast is still a few days out so we will be keeping a close eye on it in the WBBJ 7 Storm Team Weather Center. Some storms could be strong, but a severe weather outbreaks seems quite unlikely at this time. Highs should be in the 60s again though for both Saturday and Sunday with lows in the mid to upper 40s Saturday night and mid 50s Sunday night.

EARLY NEXT WEEK:

More showers and possibly some weak storms will remain in the forecast for both Monday and Tuesday. We are expecting some clearing towards the middle of the week but be sure to keep that umbrella handy for the first half of the week. Highs on Monday and Tuesday are only expected to be in the low to mid 50s and lows could drop back down to the mid 30s Monday night.

