HARDIN COUNTY, Tenn.–Law enforcement officers are asking for help in locating a missing teen from Hardin County.

Police are looking for 13-year old Savannah Harrell. She was last seen Wednesday walking on Harbert Drive in Savannah. She was wearing a jacket with black sleeves, blue jeans and carrying a purple backpack.

If you’ve seen Savannah Harrell, contact Hardin County Dispatch at (731) 925-9007.