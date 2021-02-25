Mugshots : Madison County : 02/24/21 – 02/25/21

1/12 GRISSOM, TRENA GRISSOM, TRENA: Violation of community corrections

2/12 DICKERSON, MILLICENT DICKERSON, MILLICENT: Failure to appear

3/12 FUTRELL, KESHAWNAY FUTRELL, KESHAWNAY: Aggravated domestic assault, vandalism

4/12 HALTON, SIDNEY HALTON, SIDNEY: Aggravated domestic assault, schedule VI drug violations, unlawful drug paraphernalia

5/12 JONES, DALLAS JONES, DALLAS: Driving under the influence, driving on revoked/suspended license



6/12 MINCEY, JERI MINCEY, JERI: Driving on revoked/suspended license

7/12 REED, VINECNT REED, VINECNT: Aggravated assault

8/12 REED, ZYRONE REED, ZYRONE: Theft under $10,000

9/12 SKINNER, GREGORY SKINNER, GREGORY: Simple domestic assault

10/12 SMITH, JULIA SMITH, JULIA: Assault



11/12 STITT, PHAZON STITT, PHAZON: Evading arrest, violation of probation

12/12 TYUS, DENNIS TYUS, DENNIS: Failure to appear

























The people in this gallery were booked into the Madison County Jail between 7 a.m. on 02/24/21 and 7 a.m. on 02/25/21.

Their inclusion only indicates they were booked into the jail and does not indicate guilt.