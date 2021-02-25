Mugshots : Madison County : 02/24/21 – 02/25/21 February 25, 2021 WBBJ 7 Eyewitness News Staff 1/12GRISSOM, TRENA GRISSOM, TRENA: Violation of community corrections Show Caption Hide Caption 2/12DICKERSON, MILLICENT DICKERSON, MILLICENT: Failure to appear Show Caption Hide Caption 3/12FUTRELL, KESHAWNAY FUTRELL, KESHAWNAY: Aggravated domestic assault, vandalism Show Caption Hide Caption 4/12HALTON, SIDNEY HALTON, SIDNEY: Aggravated domestic assault, schedule VI drug violations, unlawful drug paraphernalia Show Caption Hide Caption 5/12JONES, DALLAS JONES, DALLAS: Driving under the influence, driving on revoked/suspended license Show Caption Hide Caption 6/12MINCEY, JERI MINCEY, JERI: Driving on revoked/suspended license Show Caption Hide Caption 7/12REED, VINECNT REED, VINECNT: Aggravated assault Show Caption Hide Caption 8/12REED, ZYRONE REED, ZYRONE: Theft under $10,000 Show Caption Hide Caption 9/12SKINNER, GREGORY SKINNER, GREGORY: Simple domestic assault Show Caption Hide Caption 10/12SMITH, JULIA SMITH, JULIA: Assault Show Caption Hide Caption 11/12STITT, PHAZON STITT, PHAZON: Evading arrest, violation of probation Show Caption Hide Caption 12/12TYUS, DENNIS TYUS, DENNIS: Failure to appear Show Caption Hide Caption The people in this gallery were booked into the Madison County Jail between 7 a.m. on 02/24/21 and 7 a.m. on 02/25/21. Their inclusion only indicates they were booked into the jail and does not indicate guilt. Categories: Mugshots Share this...FacebookTwitter