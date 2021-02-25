Partly Cloudy And Fair

Weather Update: Thursday, February 25

A little cooler to start the morning off. A cold front pushed through last night as expected. Continental polar air will filter in through today, Temperatures will be held back especially compared to yesterday by some 15 – 20 degrees in some cases. While that sounds drastic, it is only takes us back to about average for late February (56°). Clouds will clear through this morning and afternoon. Clouds will return though from the south as the initial front hits the brakes and comes back at us. Otherwise, I do expect it to remain dry through today and this evening. But it will be notably colder with highs today around 54°F.

