Police: 1 dead, 1 injured after Wednesday shooting

JACKSON, Tenn. — Jackson police have confirmed one person died after a shooting early Wednesday morning at a north Jackson apartment complex.

Police confirmed two people were injured in the shooting around 2:45 a.m. at Friars Point Road in Cherry Grove apartments. Those individuals were taken to local hospitals by emergency medical services. One of those individuals, identified as 19-year-old Jirah Gregory, later died, according to police.

Police say the second individual, an 18-year-old, was seriously injured.

Investigators say the shooting was targeted, and the investigation remains ongoing.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Jackson Police Department at (731) 425-8400.