Tennessee to lift restrictions on nursing home visits

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Tennessee’s Department of Health has announced that it will soon lift its state-specific visitation restrictions for long-term care facilities.

According to a Wednesday news release, nursing homes and other facilities should use the federal guidance provided by the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services starting Feb. 28.

The agency says all of Tennessee’s nursing homes and skilled nursing home facilities have finished giving both doses of the COVID-19 vaccinations.

The state’s assisted care living facilities and residential homes for the aged are expected to be fully immunized by the end of the week.