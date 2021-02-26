Man charged after juvenile fatally shot on Feb. 6

JACKSON, Tenn. — The Madison County Sheriff’s Office has confirmed a man is in custody following the fatal shooting of a juvenile earlier this month in north Madison County.

The Madison County Sheriff’s Office says investigators responded to the area of North Highland Avenue and Volunteer Boulevard around 12:42 a.m. Feb. 6 for a traffic incident, when Jackson police found a juvenile dead from an apparent gunshot wound in the backseat of a vehicle.

Investigators say they later learned of a shooting in the area of North Highland Avenue and Ashport Road just prior to the traffic incident.

Investigators have now charged Edtric Devon Rutherford Jr. with two counts of felony murder in perpetration of attempted first-degree murder, two counts of attempted first-degree murder and two counts of employing a firearm during the commission of a dangerous felony.

The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation, Jackson Police Department, Humboldt Police Department and FBI assisted in the investigation, which remains ongoing.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Madison County Sheriff’s Office at (731) 423-6000 or Crime Stoppers at (731) 424-8477.