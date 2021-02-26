Mugshots : Madison County : 02/25/21 – 02/26/21 February 26, 2021 WBBJ 7 Eyewitness News Staff 1/9Billy Mullin Billy Mullin: Failure to appear Show Caption Hide Caption 2/9Estelle Jefferies Estelle Jefferies : Violation of community corrections Show Caption Hide Caption 3/9James Jones James Jones: Public intoxication Show Caption Hide Caption 4/9Johnathan Jones Johnathan Jones: Public intoxication Show Caption Hide Caption 5/9Joshua Kirk Joshua Kirk: Simple domestic assault, criminal trespass, violation of probation Show Caption Hide Caption 6/9Lacey Evans Lacey Evans: Criminal impersonation, schedule I drug violations, unlawful drug paraphernalia Show Caption Hide Caption 7/9Leon Hoyle Leon Hoyle: Contraband in penal institution, driving on revoked/suspended license Show Caption Hide Caption 8/9Nicholas Johnson Nicholas Johnson: Simple possession/casual exchange, unlawful drug paraphernalia Show Caption Hide Caption 9/9Willie Smith Willie Smith: Schedule II drug violations, violation of probation Show Caption Hide Caption The people in this gallery were booked into the Madison County Jail between 7 a.m. on 02/25/21 and 7 a.m. on 02/26/21. Their inclusion only indicates they were booked into the jail and does not indicate guilt. Categories: Mugshots Share this...FacebookTwitter