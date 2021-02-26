Off And On Showers Today

Weather Update: Friday February 26 —

Good Morning West Tennessee. We have a wet and somewhat mild start to the morning with temps still hovering in the middle 40s. There is still influence from the polar continental high pressure located within the eastern Great Lakes. That will keep temps held back, and a light breeze from the ENE around 5-10 mph. The current area of rain moving through West Tennessee is associated with a fairly strong mid-level wave shifting east along a quasi-stalled baroclinic zone. The zone is enhanced by a sub-tropical jet moving across northern sections of the Old South. At the surface this is reflected as a slowly northward moving warm front. After the mid-level wave move on through late morning, the steadier rain is expected to diminish. As the warm front approaches SW Tennessee later tonight I do expect activity to increase again, perhaps even a few elevated storms. The storms tonight should remain confined mainly south of I-40.



