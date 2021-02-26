Tennessee: Vaccines stolen, given to children in 1 county

Associated Press

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Tennessee’s top health officials have revealed the state has requested federal law enforcement to investigate alleged theft of coronavirus vaccine doses in the state’s most populous county.

In a Friday news conference, health official also said a volunteer improperly vaccinated two children despite the shot not being cleared for young minors.

The details come after the state previously announced that roughly 2,400 COVID-19 vaccine doses had been wasted in Shelby County over the past month due to miscommunication and insufficient record-keeping inside the local health department.

The county had also built up nearly 30,000 excessive vaccine doses in its inventory.

