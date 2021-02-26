Two local deputies injured after being stabbed with scissors

JACKSON, Tenn. — Two deputies with the Madison County Sheriff’s Office were injured Thursday after investigators say an individual they were attempting to transport stabbed them with a pair of scissors.

According to a news release, deputies were attempting to serve an emergency committal order on an individual at the Traveler’s Inn Thursday night when the individual became aggressive.

The release says the deputies attempted to de-escalate the individual’s behavior with crisis intervention techniques. The release says deputies also attempted to gain control of the individual involved for safety reasons, when the individual began stabbing one of the deputies in the face with a pair of scissors.

The release says the individual stabbed a second deputy in the top of the head with the scissors as well.

The individual was detained after deputies deployed an electronic control device, or Phazzer, according to the release.

The individual is now in custody at the Madison County Criminal Justice Complex and is charged with three counts of aggravated assault, according to the release.

The deputies were taken to Jackson-Madison County General Hospital where they were treated for minor injuries.