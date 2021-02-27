A Rainy Weekend With Storms Ahead

Updated Saturday 10:44 am.

**FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT FOR ALL OF WEST TENNESSEE THROUGH 6AM MONDAY**

With recent snow melt and saturated soil along with expected rain both this evening and tomorrow, flooding could occur over parts of west Tennessee. Be weather aware this weekend as up to 5 could be in the rain gauge by the end of the weekend. That water has to go somewhere and it will run off into local streams, creeks, and Rivers!

Rain will be most heavy this evening and again late morning into the evening Tomorrow.

It will be a warm but wet weekend across West Tennessee. Highs will be well into the 60s this weekend. Some areas could see 4-5″ of total rain by Monday morning so an isolated flooding concern could arise by early next week. A minor flood warning has been issued already for the Tennessee River near Savannah. Catch the latest and full weather forecast for your area right here!

FLOOD WARNING:

A flood warning has been issued by the National Weather Service out of Memphis for the Tennessee River near Savannah.

According to the National Weather Service: A Flood Warning means that flooding is imminent or occurring. All interested parties should take necessary precautions immediately.

Motorists should not attempt to drive around barricades or drive cars through flooded areas.

Coffee Landing Road is under 3 feet of water in some places and evacuation is very difficult. Chelsea Road in Crump is flooded at Gattis Creek. Leaning Tree Road going to the Riverview settlement is flooded at Hardin Slough. Low spots along Connie Beth Lane and Horse Creek are flooded. Wayne Jerrolds River Park boat parking area is beginning to flood. Low spots on Emerald Lane are flooding north of Clover Drive.

TODAY AND THE WEEKEND:

For Today, Showers And Storms With Rain Heavy At Times, Mainly Late Afternoon And Evening. Highs Around 65. Tonight, Showers And Storms Likely Early, Then A Slight Chance Of Rain Late, Overnight Lows Around 60.

Heavy rain showers and storms will continue in West Tennessee during the weekend. Between the several rounds of showers and storms, 2-4″ of rain will fall across the area before the showers clear out early Monday. Some storms could produce hail and gusty winds on Sunday, but as of now the tornado threat seems very minimal or non existent but we will be keeping a close eye on it in the WBBJ 7 Storm Team Weather Center. Highs should be in the 60s again though for both Saturday and Sunday with lows near 60° Saturday night and mid 40s Sunday night behind the cold front.

EARLY NEXT WEEK:

More showers and possibly some weak storms will remain in the forecast for both Monday and Tuesday. We are expecting some clearing towards the middle of the week but be sure to keep that umbrella handy for the first half of the week. Highs on Monday and Tuesday are only expected to be in the low to mid 50s and lows could drop back down to the mid 30s Monday night.

Brian Davis

Storm Team 7 Meteorologist

