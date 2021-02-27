Tennessee trooper charged with choking, punching man

SPRINGFIELD, Tenn. (AP) — Authorities say a Tennessee Highway Patrol trooper has been charged with choking and punching a man during an arrest.

Trooper Sammy Allen has been indicted by a Robertson County grand jury on assault charges stemming from a Nov. 27 arrest.

The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation says Allen was involved in the arrest of a man who crashed his truck as he fled a traffic stop for speeding.

The TBI says Allen choked the man twice and punched him in the groin while the man was handcuffed at the Robertson County Jail.

Allen surrendered to police on Friday and was released on bond.