Wet Week Ahead for West Tennessee

Weather Update: Saturday, February 27

TONIGHT: We saw a dry break this morning but storms are now starting to approach the region. A stationary front will remain close, bringing a few rainy days ahead. These storms will last most of the weekend, bringing a few inches of accumulation and some possible flooding. All of the region is under a flood watch until Monday. The South Fork of the Forked Deer River in Lauderdale County and Madison County are both under flood warnings until Sunday evening. The Tennessee River in Hardin County is under a flood warning until Sunday evening as well. We are seeing some lightning and heavy rain associated with this cell. After it passes, rainfall should remain light to moderate in scattered showers overnight.

TOMORROW: Into the morning, showers should remain light to moderate and scattered across the region. Energy ramps up closer to sunset, where we see some of the storms intensify. For a majority of the day, we could see wind speeds in the teens to low 20s. One stronger band is likely to roll in between 4-5 pm, moving alongside a cold front. This band should bring most of the rainfall for this weekend and stronger storms. Temperatures will drop a few extra degrees after this band passes, due to the accompanying cold front. Afterwards, rainfall should remain light and scattered lasting into Monday afternoon. Don’t forget to download the new WBBJ Weather app on your Android device or iPhone to stay ahead of the weather where you are!

THIS COMING WEEK: Showers should taper off around sunset on Monday leaving dry conditions Monday evening. Rain returns shortly Tuesday around sunset but should clear out later that evening. A high pressure will linger nearby, bringing some calmer winds and partly sunny skies Wednesday into Thursday. Shortly after sunset, more showers are expected to move into the region on Thursday evening. These showers are lasting into early hours on Saturday morning. Afterwards, skies should clear on Saturday morning. These dry conditions should last into Sunday, bringing sunny skies and warmer conditions for the coming weekend. Stay tuned to WBBJ 7 Eyewitness News for the latest forecast and for more updates keep up with Storm Team Weather online too.

Shaley Dawson

Storm Team 7 Meteorologist

