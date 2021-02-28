New Hub City restaurant offers 5-Star dining experience

JACKSON, Tenn. — A new local restaurant offering a 5-Star dining experience has opened to the public in Jackson.

1/7

2/7

3/7

4/7

5/7



6/7

7/7













Nineteen-B is located in the Stonebrook shopping center in North Jackson.

The restaurant is showcased as casual fine dining providing chef driven dishes as well as fresh flown in seafood.

Owner, Chrysta Hardeman says opening this restaurant is a dream come true and she’s excited to introduce the Jackson community to a new way of dining.

“I hope to bring an experience that feels like you’ve left Jackson without having to leave the city limits. Somewhere that you can go for special occasions, celebrations or even just a fun night out on the town,” Hardeman said.

Hardeman says her restaurant sets to have quality tasting food you can’t get anywhere else.

“We have somebody who actually has culinary experience in both entrees, salads, starters and pastries as well,” Hardeman said.

Currently the restaurant is operating for Friday and Saturday night dinner services and will soon have a brunch service in March.

Hardeman says a reservation is highly recommended.