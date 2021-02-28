A Tornado Watch Until 10pm This Evening

Weather Update: Sunday, February 28th, 1:02 pm.

**A Tornado Watch Is In Effect Until 10pm This Evening**

We have been upgraded to a Slight Risk this afternoon for all of west Tennessee. With a warm front lifting north along with a strong winds aloft and a cold front expected to move through later this evening, there are some conditions in place for storms to get strong this afternoon over the area.

In addition, The ongoing flood threat is expected to continue as more round of heavy rain will continue to be a problem adding to the streams, creeks, and rivers. Use caution in the low lying areas in the next couple of days.

TODAY: Showers and storms likely with the greatest threat of strong to severe storms from mid afternoon through late evening, Highs in the lower to middle 70s.

*A few storms continue by early afternoon.

*Storms will become more concentrated in the mid to late afternoon with the potential for damaging winds, hail, and very heavy rainfall.

TIMING: The greatest threat of severe weather will generally be between 4-8pm but a few strong storms could get going earlier over the area.

TONIGHT: Showers and storms likely with heavy rainfall and overnight lows around in the lower to middle 40’s.

THIS COMING WEEK: A cold front will push into the the area overnight and lingering showers should taper off around sunset on Monday leaving dry conditions Monday evening. Rain returns shortly Tuesday around sunset but should clear out later that evening. A high pressure will linger nearby, bringing some calmer winds and partly sunny skies Wednesday into Thursday. Shortly after sunset, more showers are expected to move into the region on Thursday evening. These showers are lasting into early hours on Saturday morning. Afterwards, skies should clear on Saturday morning. These dry conditions should last into Sunday, bringing sunny skies and warmer conditions for the coming weekend. Stay tuned to WBBJ 7 Eyewitness News for the latest forecast and for more updates keep up with Storm Team Weather online too.

Brian Davis

Storm Team 7 Meteorologist

Twitter – @BrianWBBJ7

Facebook – @briandaviswbbj

Email – Badavis@wbbjtv.com