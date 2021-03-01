Jacqueline “Jackie” Claxton

Claxton Jackie 2Jacqueline “Jackie” Claxton, Buchanan, Tennessee
92
AHC of Paris
Thursday, February 25, 2021
2:00 P.M., Sunday, February 28, 2021
McEvoy Funeral Home
Gary Collier
Hillcrest Memorial Park
After 12:00 P.M. Sunday
January 28, 1929 in Kittery, Maine
Family
Julius L. Hicks and Emily Bilbruck Hicks Cochey, both preceded
Rex Conway Claxton, married: January 28, 1945; preceded: June 29, 1981
Tommy (Mary Ann) Claxton, Buchanan, Tennessee
Joyce Bilbruck Kimball, Kittery Point, Maine
Christopher (Amy) Claxton and Kenneth (Angela) Claxton
LouCindia, Drey, Sandra, Gabriel, Samuel, and Lucas Claxton
Mrs. Claxton was a Baptist by faith and belonged to South Liberty Baptist Church in McMinn County, Tennessee. She was a cosmetologist who operated her own shop from her home for many years. She had many hobbies but perhaps her best love was growing prize winning Iris and Daylilies. Jackie was a member of  Paris Iris and Daylily Club for many years.

She was a member of the UT Master Gardener Program for over 5 years; avid genealogist; a member of First Families of Tennessee; helped start the current Henry County Archives in the 1980’s when some of the old county records were stored upstairs at the old Henry County Board of Education on West Washington Street; she has published 3 books that are still regularly used by genealogists today: “Henry County Inscriptions in Stone” (1989), “McEvoy Funeral Home Records” (1996), and the Charles Sanders’ “Bible Records of Henry County Tennessee” (1989). Jackie joined the Quota Club International of Paris during the first year of organization, where she worked on many projects with them such as when the Quota Club helped Western State Hospital at Bolivar, TN at Christmas. Also working with the Girl Scouts where she served as the Cookie Distribution Chairman for many years from her basement; Club Treasurer for 1964 and 1965; Quotarian of the year for 1992-1993 and received the award for 46 years of perfect attendance in 2008. She attended Quota Club conventions in Hawaii and Alaska.

The family wishes to express special thanks to Don Townley, a longtime family friend and all of her sitters over the years. With all their help and special attention she was able to make it to 92 years of age.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be to: St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital.
