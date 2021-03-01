Larry Ray Liverman, age 67, resident of Somerville, Tennessee and husband of Deborah Kenney, departed this life Friday morning, February 26, 2021 at his home.

Larry was born May 17, 1953 in Norfolk, Virginia, the son of the late Junior Liverman and Lois Lowrance Liverman. He graduated from Kempsville, Virginia High School in 1973 and served his country in the United States Army – Virginia National Guard. He was employed as a heavy equipment operator at WG-10 for 32 years before his retirement in 2008. Larry was married October 24, 2004 to Deborah Kenney and was a member at First Baptist Church of Somerville.

Mr. Liverman is survived by his wife, Deborah Kenney of Somerville, TN; four daughters, Michelle Korusek of Henrico, VA, Kristin Beaudin of Virginia Beach, VA, Crystal Hartness of Chesapeake, VA and Bridgette Winters of Virginia Beach, VA; two stepdaughters, Joey Walker of Millington, TN and Jennifer Burdge of Blytheville, AR; eleven grandchildren, six step-grandchildren and four step-great-grandchildren.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by two daughters, Jennifer Thompson and Melissa Liverman; his son, B.J. Cherry; and his brother, Calvin David Liverman.

The family requests that memorials be directed to First Baptist Church of Somerville, 12685 S. Main Street, Somerville, TN 38068 or Briar Ridge Children’s Ministries, 1081 Seale Road, Roxie, MS 39661.

