Lillian Pierce Hastings, age 91 of Paris, passed away Saturday, February 27, 2021 at St. Thomas West in Nashville. Her funeral service will be at 2:00 PM Wednesday at McEvoy Funeral Home with Dr. Johnathan Smith of Fairview Baptist Church where she was a member, officiating. Burial will follow in Memorial Cemetery. Visitation will be after 11:00 AM Wednesday at McEvoy Funeral Home, prior to the service.

Lillian Pierce Hastings was born August 19, 1929 in Paris, Tennessee to the late Charlie Pierce and the late Hessie Turner Pierce. On December 25, 1945 she married Berlie Hastings and he preceded her in death on July 6, 1996.

Lillian was employed with Salant & Salant for eight years and later retired from Holley Carburetor in Paris after sixteen years.

Ms. Hastings is survived by two sons: Ronnie (Frances) Hastings of Paris, TN and Tim (Melinda) Hastings of Camden, TN; daughter-in-law, Gail Hastings of Paris, TN; two brothers: Billy Pierce and Bobby (Jodie) Pierce, all of Paris; two sisters-in-law: Shirley Pierce of Portageville, MO and Tillie Pierce of Paris, TN; twelve grandchildren; twenty-two great grandchildren; and numerous nieces, nephews, great nieces, great nephews, cousins and friends.

Besides her parents and husband, Lilian was also preceded in death by a son, Jerry Hastings on March 5, 2005; a sister, Marjorie Dyer; four brothers: Charles Pierce, Orville Pierce, Raymond Pierce and Herman Pierce; and a sister-in-law, Barbara Pierce.

Pallbearers for Ms. Hastings will be Matt Hastings, Ben Hastings, Shannon Rounds and Ryan Nanney.