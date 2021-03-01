Mostly Cloudy And Chilly

Weather Update: Monday, March 1 —

Good Morning West Tennessee. We start the morning off quiet and drier overall! It is actually the beginning of the main theme for us this week. the overall pattern favors dry weather throughout the week. For today, a cold front will slowly stall to the south in the Old South far enough away to keep us completely dry. Clouds today will be a little tricky. Cloud cover will be a balance between the high pressure/continental polar air and the stalled boundary associated sub-tropical jet. I think northwest Tennessee will likely get back to some sunshine this morning and through today, but the southern half may be in and out of the clouds. Either way, a persistent northerly wind will hold temps into the lower 50s today.

Storm Team Meteorologist

Moe Shamell

Facebook: www.facebook.com/mshamellwbbj

Twitter: @WBBJ7Moe

Instagram: @moeshamell