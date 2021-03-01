Mugshots : Madison County : 02/26/21 – 03/01/21

1/24 Timothy Mayfield Timothy Mayfield: Violation of probation

2/24 Akivia Williams Akivia Williams: Simple domestic assault

3/24 Andre Pruitt Andre Pruitt: Unlawful carrying or possession of a weapon

4/24 Antavious White Antavious White: Simple possession/casual exchange, driving under the influence

5/24 Arlon Simpson Arlon Simpson: Hold for other agency



6/24 Cedric Johnson Cedric Johnson: Vandalism

7/24 Clifford Franklin Clifford Franklin: Hold for investigation

8/24 Derrian Vinson Derrian Vinson: Vandalism

9/24 Eric Maclin Eric Maclin: Violation of community corrections

10/24 Ericka Wade Ericka Wade: Vandalism



11/24 Homer Boyd Homer Boyd: Aggravated assault, reckless endangerment, schedule VI drug violations, contraband in penal institution

12/24 Jesse Justice Jesse Justice: Public intoxication

13/24 Justin Staten Justin Staten: Violation of community corrections

14/24 Kavorrieon Manley Kavorrieon Manley: Theft under $10,000/theft of motor vehicle, kidnapping, simple domestic assault

15/24 Keisha Clay Keisha Clay: Violation of probation



16/24 Kirby Bennett Kirby Bennett: Hold for other agency

17/24 Lisa Bedwell Lisa Bedwell: Violation of community corrections

18/24 Markeitha Rigney Markeitha Rigney: Open container law, driving on revoked/suspended license

19/24 Nathan Kee Nathan Kee: Schedule I drug violations, schedule IV drug violations, schedule VI drug violations, unlawful drug paraphernalia

20/24 Rodrika Rhodes Rodrika Rhodes: Violation of order of protection



21/24 Ronnie Weddle Ronnie Weddle: Simple domestic assault

22/24 Sean Thompson Sean Thompson: Simple domestic assault

23/24 Tony Hunt Tony Hunt: Driving under the influence, driving on revoked/suspended license

24/24 Torkisha Clifton Torkisha Clifton: Possession of stolen property, disorderly conduct

















































The people in this gallery were booked into the Madison County Jail between 7 a.m. on 02/26/21 and 7 a.m. on 03/01/21.

Their inclusion only indicates they were booked into the jail and does not indicate guilt.