Mugshots : Madison County : 02/26/21 – 03/01/21 March 1, 2021 WBBJ 7 Eyewitness News Staff 1/24Timothy Mayfield Timothy Mayfield: Violation of probation Show Caption Hide Caption 2/24Akivia Williams Akivia Williams: Simple domestic assault Show Caption Hide Caption 3/24Andre Pruitt Andre Pruitt: Unlawful carrying or possession of a weapon Show Caption Hide Caption 4/24Antavious White Antavious White: Simple possession/casual exchange, driving under the influence Show Caption Hide Caption 5/24Arlon Simpson Arlon Simpson: Hold for other agency Show Caption Hide Caption 6/24Cedric Johnson Cedric Johnson: Vandalism Show Caption Hide Caption 7/24Clifford Franklin Clifford Franklin: Hold for investigation Show Caption Hide Caption 8/24Derrian Vinson Derrian Vinson: Vandalism Show Caption Hide Caption 9/24Eric Maclin Eric Maclin: Violation of community corrections Show Caption Hide Caption 10/24Ericka Wade Ericka Wade: Vandalism Show Caption Hide Caption 11/24Homer Boyd Homer Boyd: Aggravated assault, reckless endangerment, schedule VI drug violations, contraband in penal institution Show Caption Hide Caption 12/24Jesse Justice Jesse Justice: Public intoxication Show Caption Hide Caption 13/24Justin Staten Justin Staten: Violation of community corrections Show Caption Hide Caption 14/24Kavorrieon Manley Kavorrieon Manley: Theft under $10,000/theft of motor vehicle, kidnapping, simple domestic assault Show Caption Hide Caption 15/24Keisha Clay Keisha Clay: Violation of probation Show Caption Hide Caption 16/24Kirby Bennett Kirby Bennett: Hold for other agency Show Caption Hide Caption 17/24Lisa Bedwell Lisa Bedwell: Violation of community corrections Show Caption Hide Caption 18/24Markeitha Rigney Markeitha Rigney: Open container law, driving on revoked/suspended license Show Caption Hide Caption 19/24Nathan Kee Nathan Kee: Schedule I drug violations, schedule IV drug violations, schedule VI drug violations, unlawful drug paraphernalia Show Caption Hide Caption 20/24Rodrika Rhodes Rodrika Rhodes: Violation of order of protection Show Caption Hide Caption 21/24Ronnie Weddle Ronnie Weddle: Simple domestic assault Show Caption Hide Caption 22/24Sean Thompson Sean Thompson: Simple domestic assault Show Caption Hide Caption 23/24Tony Hunt Tony Hunt: Driving under the influence, driving on revoked/suspended license Show Caption Hide Caption 24/24Torkisha Clifton Torkisha Clifton: Possession of stolen property, disorderly conduct Show Caption Hide Caption The people in this gallery were booked into the Madison County Jail between 7 a.m. on 02/26/21 and 7 a.m. on 03/01/21. Their inclusion only indicates they were booked into the jail and does not indicate guilt. Categories: Mugshots Share this...FacebookTwitter