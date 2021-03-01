Water Levels Remain High, Chilly Tonight but Nice Most of the Week!

Behind Sunday nights cold front, highs struggled to hit 50° on Monday. Tuesday morning will be chilly with lows dropping into the low to mid 30s. A few showers could pass through Tuesday but don’t count on seeing much. Nice weather returns for the middle of the week and it finally looks like we could see a decent weekend in West Tennessee. Catch the latest details including your full weather forecast coming up right here.

FLOOD WARNINGS:

Many rivers and streams will continue to run high this week. The water levels are expected to be going down though this week due to the fact there is very little rain in the forecast. Here is a look at Obion River near Martin, the Forked Deer near Jackson and the Tennessee River near Savannah water level forecast this week. All three rivers are currently under flood warnings issued from the National Weather Service out of Memphis.

TONIGHT:

Expect mostly cloudy skies tonight with calm winds. It will be cold overnight behind Sunday nights cold front. Morning lows will dip into the low to mid 30s across the region.

TUESDAY:

Mostly cloudy skies will stick around for the majority of your Tuesday. A few light showers could move through as a low pressure system will pass south of West Tennessee. Rain totals should stay less the 0.10″ of inch and the further south you are the better chance you will have of getting wet. Highs will only make it up to around 50° and winds will be light out of the northeast.

WEDNESDAY:

Sunny skies should return for the middle of the week and temperatures will warm up some as the winds will start to come out of west. Highs will make it into the upper 50s, but it will be cold again in the morning with temperatures down near freezing around sunrise.

THURSDAY:

Mostly sunny skies will stick around for Thursday and temperatures will continue to rise. Highs should reach the low 60s and the winds will stay light. Rain will not be likely anywhere across the forecast area. Temperatures will be in the mid to upper 30s in the morning.

FRIDAY:

Some chances for light rain will return on Friday as the next system will drift through West Tennessee. It appears that rain chances will be minimal and no storms are currently in the forecast. Highs will drop to the mid 50s behind the front and winds will come out of the north by the afternoon. Friday night lows will move back down into the mid 30s.

THE WEEKEND:

For the first time in few weeks nice weather looks to be heading our way for the weekend. High will reach the upper 50s and Saturday and low 60s on Sunday. It will be a bit chilly though on Sunday morning dropping into the low to mid 30s. Each day should be packed full of sunshine and the winds will start to come out of the southeast as the weekend goes on. Rain is not expected during the entire weekend, so make some outdoor plans.

