JPD officer reads to students at Isaac Lane Technology Magnet Elementary

JACKSON, Tenn. — Students at Isaac Lane Technology Magnet Elementary received a special visit from Jackson police.

JPD says Officer G. Morris came to read “Animals on the Farm: Ducks” and “Colors” to students.

JPD thanked both the school and the Jackson-Madison County School System for having the officer.