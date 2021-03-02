Mugshots : Madison County : 03/01/21 – 03/02/21 March 2, 2021 WBBJ 7 Eyewitness News Staff 1/8COLLINS, VICTOR COLLINS, VICTOR: Possession of methamphetamine, assault, unlawful drug paraphernalia Show Caption Hide Caption 2/8BLUEW, HOLLY BLUEW, HOLLY: Violation of community corrections Show Caption Hide Caption 3/8CAMPBELL, CODY CAMPBELL, CODY: Failure to appear Show Caption Hide Caption 4/8GARDNER, DAKOTA GARDNER, DAKOTA: Possession of methamphetamine, unlawful drug paraphernalia, evading arrest, driving on revoked/suspended license Show Caption Hide Caption 5/8GILLESPIE, DANIEL GILLESPIE, DANIEL: Aggravated assault, aggravated burglary, violation of order of protection, driving on revoked/suspended license Show Caption Hide Caption 6/8HUMPHREY, DERRICK HUMPHREY, DERRICK: Aggravated assault, vandalism Show Caption Hide Caption 7/8JAMES, MICHAEL JAMES, MICHAEL: Driving on revoked/suspended license Show Caption Hide Caption 8/8SIDNEY, DONALD SIDNEY, DONALD: Driving on revoked/suspended license Show Caption Hide Caption The people in this gallery were booked into the Madison County Jail between 7 a.m. on 03/01/21 and 7 a.m. on 03/02/21. Their inclusion only indicates they were booked into the jail and does not indicate guilt. Categories: Mugshots Share this...FacebookTwitter