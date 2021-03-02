Mugshots : Madison County : 03/01/21 – 03/02/21

1/8 COLLINS, VICTOR COLLINS, VICTOR: Possession of methamphetamine, assault, unlawful drug paraphernalia

2/8 BLUEW, HOLLY BLUEW, HOLLY: Violation of community corrections

3/8 CAMPBELL, CODY CAMPBELL, CODY: Failure to appear

4/8 GARDNER, DAKOTA GARDNER, DAKOTA: Possession of methamphetamine, unlawful drug paraphernalia, evading arrest, driving on revoked/suspended license

5/8 GILLESPIE, DANIEL GILLESPIE, DANIEL: Aggravated assault, aggravated burglary, violation of order of protection, driving on revoked/suspended license



6/8 HUMPHREY, DERRICK HUMPHREY, DERRICK: Aggravated assault, vandalism

7/8 JAMES, MICHAEL JAMES, MICHAEL: Driving on revoked/suspended license

8/8 SIDNEY, DONALD SIDNEY, DONALD: Driving on revoked/suspended license















The people in this gallery were booked into the Madison County Jail between 7 a.m. on 03/01/21 and 7 a.m. on 03/02/21.

Their inclusion only indicates they were booked into the jail and does not indicate guilt.