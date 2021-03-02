SAS Shoes to close down due to pandemic

JACKSON, Tenn. — Another business has been forced to close down due to the pandemic.

SAS Shoes on Vann Drive in Jackson will be closing its doors soon.

The store has been around for over 20 years, serving the senior community and others.

The owner, Lee Brown, says he had already planned on retiring soon, but COVID-19 made that transition happen sooner.

He says after the store closed for three months during the pandemic, it was hard to get back where the store once was, ultimately leading the decision making of permanently closing.

“It’s a mixed blessing. I think everybody looks forward to retirement, but it’s a sad thing too because it’s been a wonderful business and a great helper to have the lifestyle that we’ve had for over 20 years,” Brown said. “The store has helped provide for us so it will be sad, but retirement is a happy thing for most people and it is for me too.”

Brown says there is no specific date as to when the store will close at this time.