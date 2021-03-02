Vaccination appointments open for residents with high-risk health conditions

JACKSON, Tenn. — The Jackson-Madison County Regional Health Department is now scheduling COVID-19 appointments for Madison County residents with high-risk health conditions.

The health department says those appointments can be made for residents in Phase 1 c, which includes Tennesseans who have a high-risk condition and are over the age of 16.

Those conditions include:

chronic renal disease

COPD, pulmonary fibrosis, Cystic Fibrosis, moderate-severe asthma

obesity with a BMI greater than 30

heart failure, CAD, cardiomyophathies, hypertension

sickle cell (not including sickle cell trait) or thalassemia

cerebrovascular disease or stroke

liver disease

technologically-dependent individuals over 16-years-old and residents or caregivers (this includes individuals who are ventilator-dependent, oxygen-dependent, with tracheostomy, wheelchair-bound due to medical condition, require tube feedings, parenteral nutrition or dialysis)

Individuals ages 16-years-old or older with immunocompromising conditions and their caregivers (this includes individuals receiving chemotherapy, requiring daily oral steroids or other immunosuppressants, requiring medication to control diabetes, those with HIV/AIDS or other diagnosed high-risk immunodeficiency)

Household residents and caregivers of children under 16-years-old with a complex congenital heart disease requiring medical management, such as Tetralogy of Fallot, hypoplastic left heart syndrome, and double outlet right ventricle, qualify for the Katie Beckett waiver

Pregnancy

The health department will continue vaccinations for Madison County residents ages 65-years-old or older.

The Moderna vaccine is not currently approved for individuals under 18-years-old. Parents or guardians of minors in Phase 1c will need to call the COVID-19 Vaccine Appointment line at 1-888-796-8894 to book their appointment.

You may also schedule your appointment online here.

Appointments will be issued in 30 minute increments. Residents can receive their vaccination at their designated location at any point during their scheduled time, but you should bring a valid ID.