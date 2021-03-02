‘Vaccine, vaccine’: Dolly sings ‘Jolene’ rewrite before shot

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Dolly Parton rewrote the lyrics to “Jolene” as “Vaccine, vaccine,” as she got her COVID-19 shot.

The Grammy-winning singer, actor and humanitarian posted a video on Tuesday of her singing just before getting her vaccine.

Parton donated $1 million to Vanderbilt University Medical Center in Nashville, Tennessee, for coronavirus research.

The 75-year-old put on a typical show in the video, laughing and cracking jokes and making sure her hair was looking good.

She wore a purple shirt with shoulder cutouts just for the occasion and then smiled at the camera, proclaiming, “I did it!”