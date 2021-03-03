$10,000 donation allows RIFA to buy new equipment for programs

JACKSON, Tenn. — RIFA in Jackson has received $10,000 from Amerigroup Tennessee to support the nonprofit’s Community Outreach program and Soup Kitchen.

According to a news release, the money will allow RIFA to buy two refrigerator and freezer units, and increase the storage capacity and inventory for the community.

RIFA’s Community Outreach program provides food, basic necessities, and assistance to individuals and families. The Soup Kitchen serves hot meals to those in need throughout the community 365 days a year, according to the release.

Last year, more people than ever used these programs for assistance with emergency food bags, boxes and meals, the release says.

The Community Outreach program operated with only one freezer, but will now be able to distribute more fresh dairy and produce items, the release says.