3 additional deaths, 5 new cases of COVID-19 confirmed in Madison Co.

JACKSON, Tenn. — The Jackson-Madison County Regional Health Department has confirmed three more Madison County residents have died due to COVID-19 complications.

The health department says those residents are:

a 78-year-old woman, who died Nov. 8, 2020

a 93-year-old woman, who died Jan. 23

a 77-year-old woman, who died March 2

A total of 188 Madison County residents have died due to COVID-19 complications.

The health department also confirmed another five Madison County residents have tested positive for COVID-19, bringing the total number of confirmed positive cases to 10,917.

Those patients range in age from 1-year-old to 74-years-old.

There are currently five Madison County residents hospitalized, with two of those patients on a ventilator.

The health department also released statistics on patients, including zip code, race, gender, age and their health statuses.

Zip code:

38305: 6,503 (59.6%)

38301: 3,227 (29.5%)

38356: 186 (1.7%)

38391: 96 (0.9%)

38366: 201 (1.8%)

38343: 74 (0.7%)

38313: 229 (2.1%)

38392: 74 (0.7%)

38355: 31 (0.3%)

38362: 142 (1.3%)

38006: 6 (0.05%)

38302: 20 (0.2%)

38308: 17 (0.1%)

38378: 2 (0.05%)

38303: 6 (0.05%)

38340: 4 (0.05%)

Unknown: 99 (0.9%)

Race:

Black or African-American: 2,894 (26.5%)

White: 4,750 (43.5%)

Asian: 47 (0.4%)

Hispanic: 256 (2.3%)

Other/Multiracial: 203 (1.9%)

Unspecified: 2,767 (25.4%)

Gender:

Female: 6,089 (55.8%)

Male: 4,748 (43.5%)

Unknown: 80 (0.7%)

Health Status:

Recovered: 10,401 (95.3%)

Not recovered: 88 (0.8%)

Better: 134 (1.2%)

Unknown: 106 (1%)

Deaths: 188 (1.7%)

Age:

0 – 10 years: 563 (5.2%)

11 – 20 years: 1,260 (11.5%)

21 – 30 years: 1,851 (17%)

31 – 40 years: 1,582 (14.5%)

41 – 50 years: 1,569 (14.4%)

51 – 60 years: 1,574 (14.4%)

61 – 70 years: 1,270 (11.6%)

71 – 80 years: 699 (6.4%)

80+: 446 (4.1%)

Unknown: 103 (0.9%)

For more information on COVID-19, go to the CDC website, the Tennessee Department of Health website or call (877) 857-2945.