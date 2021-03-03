Beautiful Weather Expected to Continue, Most of us Dry for the Next 7 Days

Wednesday Evening Forecast Update

Wednesday Evening Forecast for March 3rd:

After a chilly start to our Wednesday, we all warmed up into the 60s by the afternoon. It will be warmer on Thursday, but clouds and cooler weather is expected on Friday. Sunny skies and nice weather will return for the weekend and it will be a warm start to next week. Find out when showers and storms will be returning and find out how warm it will get this weekend coming up right here.

TONIGHT:

Clear skies and calm winds are expected again tonight. The dew point is higher this evening across West Tennessee the on Tuesday, so our overnight temperatures will not be as cold overnight as on Tuesday night when most of the region dipped into the upper 20s. We should dip down to around 40° tonight.

THURSDAY:

Mostly sunny skies will stick around for Thursday and temperatures will continue to rise. Highs should reach the mid 60s and the winds will stay light. Rain will not be likely anywhere across the forecast area.

FRIDAY:

Some chances for light rain will return on Friday as the next system will drift through West Tennessee. It appears that rain chances will be minimal and no storms are currently in the forecast. Highs will drop to the low to mid 50s behind the front and winds will come out of the north by the afternoon. Friday night lows will move back down into the mid 30s.

THE WEEKEND:

For the first time in few weeks nice weather looks to be heading our way for the weekend. High will reach the upper 50s and Saturday and low 60s on Sunday. It will be a bit chilly though on Sunday morning dropping into the low to mid 30s. Each day should be packed full of sunshine and the winds will start to come out of the southeast as the weekend goes on. Rain is not expected during the entire weekend, so make some outdoor plans.

NEXT WEEK:

Very warm and nice weather is expected for the beginning of the upcoming work week. Highs will be in the mid to upper 60s with plenty of sunshine for both Monday and Tuesday. Some clouds and a few showers could move in late Tuesday night and a chance for showers and storms could return by next Wednesday for most of us.

FLOOD WARNINGS:

Many rivers and streams will continue to run high this week. The water levels are expected to be going down though this week due to the fact there is very little rain in the forecast. Here is a look at Obion River near Obion, the Forked Deer near Halls and the Tennessee River near Savannah water level forecast this week. All three rivers are currently under flood warnings issued from the National Weather Service out of Memphis. The flood waters have dropped below flood warning criteria for Martin, Jackson and Perryville.

OBION RIVER

FORKED DEER RIVER

TENNESSEE RIVER:

Storm Team Chief Meteorologist

Joel Barnes

Facebook: www.facebook.com/joelbarnesweather

Twitter: www.twitter.com/joelbarnes13

Instagram: @joelbarnes13