COVID-19 spread trending downwards in West Tennessee

JACKSON, Tenn. — Cases are continuing to remain low in West Tennessee.

The trends are clear: for now, COVID-19’s spread in West Tennessee is at its lowest level since the beginning of the pandemic.

For the past two weeks, Madison County has averaged less than 10 new cases per day.

As for severe cases? It’s even less.

“We have 19 COVID-patients today, and seven of those patients are in ICU, but only two of those patients are on a ventilator,” said Amy Garner, the Chief Compliance and Communications Officer at West Tennessee Healthcare.

The hospital once had an entire wing dedicated to COVID-patients, but now they’ve reduced the size.

“It was probably six or eight units at the height of the pandemic, but now we’re down to one ICU and one non-ICU that is dedicated to just COVID-patients,” Garner said.

They’re also advising people in West Tennessee that their surgical manpower is back at 100 percent, and there’s no need to put off any operations.

“If you have a condition and you’ve been putting off your surgical case, please contact your provider. It is safe to have your surgery in the hospital,” Garner said.

With vaccine progress and continued positive numbers, Garner says there’s currently a feeling of relief in the hospital.

“We hope this is the light at the end of the tunnel, and not another train,” Garner said.

Garner attributed the progress to masks, social distancing and the progress with vaccines.