Graveside service for Deborah Love, age 48, will be Saturday, March 6, 2021 at 2:30 PM at Adams Chapel Cemetery in Guys, TN.

Mrs. Love died Saturday, February 27, 2021 at Magnolia Regional Health Center in Corinth, MS.

Visitation for Mrs. Love will be Friday, March 5, 2021 from 10:00 AM until 6:00 PM at Mercer Brothers Funeral Home.

For additional information, contact Mercer Brothers Funeral Home at 731-423-4922.