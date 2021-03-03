Karen Franks Goodman, age 74, resident of Eads, Tennessee and wife of Jim Goodman, departed this life Tuesday evening, March 2, 2021 at Sycamore Place Alzheimer Care Center in Memphis, Tennessee.

Karen was born on January 27, 1947 in Savannah, Tennessee, the daughter of the late Anita and Arthur Franks of Savannah. She graduated from Hardin County Central High School and then attended West Tennessee Business College in Jackson, Tennessee. She was of the Methodist faith and was married on September 14, 1968 to James F. “Jim” Goodman. Karen was a loving, devoted housewife, mother and grandmother. Her greatest joys in life were her children and grandchildren. She loved flowers, working in the yard, cooking and listening to Carroll Robertson’s Southern Gospel music.

Mrs. Goodman is survived by her husband of 52 years, Jim Goodman of Eads, TN; her son, Greg Goodman of Somerville, TN; her daughter, Jana Sherrod and her husband, John of Somerville, TN; two grandsons, Austin Sherrod and Logan Sherrod of Somerville, TN; her sister, Linda Walker and her husband, Jerry of Fayetteville, GA; and several nephews and nieces.

Funeral Services for Mrs. Goodman will be held at 12 noon Saturday, March 6, 2021 at the Peebles Main Funeral Chapel in Somerville. Interment will be at 3 P.M. Saturday, March 6, 2021 in Hardin County Memory Gardens at Savannah, Tennessee. A visitation for Mrs. Goodman will be from 10:30 A.M. until 12 noon Saturday, March 6, 2021 at the Peebles Main Funeral Chapel in Somerville.

Condolences may be left on our online guestbook at www.PeeblesFuneralHome.com.