Larry Dale Dunn

Larry Dale Dunn age 60, passed away on Monday, March 1, 2021 in Laverne, TN. All services are under the direction of the Bells Funeral Home.

Mr. Dunn was born in Dixon, TN on August 31, 1960 to the late Earl Junior Dunn and Bernice Lucilla Vaughn Dunn. He worked for the Coca-Cola Corporation for over 40 years. Also preceding him in death was two sisters: Helen Dunn and Lori Deal.

Mr. Dunn is survived by one sister: Pamela Brummett (Troy) of Jackson, TN; three brothers: William Dunn and Ronnie Dunn (Donna) of White Bluff, TN, Tony Dunn of Vanleer, TN; He leaves a legacy of four nieces and three nephews. He will be greatly missed by all that knew him.

The Dunn family are honoring the wishes of Mr. Larry for cremation and further information will be announced as it becomes available by the Bells Funeral Home.