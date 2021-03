Mugshots : Madison County : 03/02/21 – 03/03/21

1/15 Monica Davenport Monica Davenport: Schedule IV drug violations, possession of methamphetamine, unlawful drug paraphernalia, driving on revoked/suspended license

2/15 Anthony Long Anthony Long: Driving under the influence, driving on revoked/suspended license

3/15 Antoine Robinson Antoine Robinson: Violation of probation

4/15 Ashley Grady Ashley Grady: Simple domestic assault

5/15 Brandon Boles Brandon Boles: Harassment/domestic assault



6/15 David Harrison David Harrison: Evading arrest, schedule I drug violations, simple possession/casual exchange, unlawful drug paraphernalia, driving on revoked/suspended license

7/15 David Kincaid David Kincaid: Violation of community corrections

8/15 Dedrick House Dedrick House: Driving on revoked/suspended license, violation of community corrections

9/15 Francheska Steele Francheska Steele: Disorderly conduct

10/15 Gail Simmons Gail Simmons: Violation of community corrections, failure to appear



11/15 Hunter Smith Hunter Smith: Fabricate/tamper/destroy evidence, schedule IV drug violations, possession of methamphetamine, schedule VI drug violations, schedule I drug violations, schedule II drug violations, unlawful drug paraphernalia, driving on revoked/suspended license

12/15 Joshua Hutson Joshua Hutson: Simple domestic assault, vandalism

13/15 Rochelle Triplett Rochelle Triplett: Violation of community corrections

14/15 Scott Sharrow Scott Sharrow: Simple domestic assault

15/15 Tilar Grimes Tilar Grimes: Disorderly conduct































The people in this gallery were booked into the Madison County Jail between 7 a.m. on 03/02/21 and 7 a.m. on 03/03/21.

Their inclusion only indicates they were booked into the jail and does not indicate guilt.