Myra Margaret Miller Gardner, age 79, resident of Arlington, Tennessee and wife of Dale Gardner, departed this life Sunday morning, February 28, 2021 at Baptist Memorial Hospital in Collierville.

Myra was born January 21, 1942 in Memphis, Tennessee, the daughter of the late James Rawdon Miller and Sarah Calhoun Hunt Miller. She was a member of Bellevue Baptist Church in Cordova and was a strong, faithful Christian lady who loved reading her Bible daily. Myra was a true southern lady who was caring and loving. She loved her family, especially her granddaughter and great-grandson, and enjoyed watching her birds and being with her dog, Eddie.

Mrs. Gardner is survived by her husband, Forrest Dale Gardner; her daughter, Ginger Gardner Payne and her husband, Thomas; her son, James Gardner; her granddaughter, Tori Payne Webster and her husband, Phillip; and her great-grandson, Dawson Webster.

Funeral Services for Mrs. Gardner will be held at 2 P.M. Thursday, March 4, 2021 at the Peebles West Funeral Chapel at Oakland with Bro. Phil Newberry officiating. Interment will follow in the Arlington Cemetery. A visitation for Mrs. Gardner will be from 12 noon until 2 P.M. Thursday, March 4, 2021 at the Peebles West Funeral Chapel at Oakland.

