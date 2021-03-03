Police seek ID of two shoplifting suspects in Jackson

JACKSON, Tenn. — The Jackson Police Department is seeking the identity of two shoplifting suspects.

One theft occurred at Walmart in north Jackson, where Walmart reported a woman gathered an undetermined amount of merchandise and passed all points of legal sale, failing to pay for her items.

She’s described as a white female with blonde hair and an average build. She was last seen wearing a pink shirt, black pants and black tennis shoes. Police say she also has multiple tattoos on her right and left arms.

A separate incident took place at Huck’s Food and Fuel, located at 7 Ridgecrest Road.

Surveillance footage captured a black male pick up merchandise and leave the business without paying. He was seen arriving and leaving in a red GMC Envoy.

Anyone with information on either of these incidents is asked to call the Jackson Police Department at (731) 425-8400 or CrimeStoppers at (731) 424-TIPS.