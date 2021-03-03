Residents learn firearm safety from training instructors

JACKSON, Tenn– Leaders who teach firearms training say it seems more people are jumping at the chance to own a gun.

One local handgun training instructor says it’s a trend he’s seeing, with many people pointing to uncertainty and looking to protect themselves.

Wednesday night, Focus Fire Training hosted its first handgun fundamentals class in Jackson.

“It’s for the new shooter. It’s a class that’s aimed for people who are looking into purchasing their first firearm, who are learning the ends and outs of owning a firearm,” said Josh Schultz, Instructor for Focus Fire Training.

Participants who attended the class were able to walk away with a variety of knowledge pertaining to handling a firearm.

“How to safely maintain it and store it, how to safely implement it, if you need to implement it and just the details they’re in,” said Schultz.

Schultz says he’s received a lot of interest in his classes during the pandemic.

“I think people are just a little nervous the way things are going in society right now. People just don’t know what to think and they know that the police, God bless them, they’re still a couple of minutes when we need them. So, I think people are just taking it a little more seriously, their own safety,” said Schultz.

Attendees were able to watch clips of crimes that took place and learn the consequences of what happens if you don’t handle a gun correctly.

They were also given a training gun to practice their shooting stance as well as other safety measures in using the real thing.

“I really hope they leave with just a sense of comfort with firearms. Some people are very, very uncomfortable with just the idea of handling a firearm holding one and manipulating just scares some people so I hope that they leave here with just feeling better about owning one and the ability to protect themselves,” said Schultz.

For more information on the focus fire training course click here.



We also spoke to Chip Holland, co-owner of “The Range” in Jackson.

He too says he’s noticed an increased demand of people wanting to learn proper firearms training for personal protection.