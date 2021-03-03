Sunny And Warm Today!

Weather Update: Wednesday, March 3 —

Good Morning West Tennessee. After a very cold start to the morning with temps in the upper 20s. We actually expect a very nice day overall. High pressure will dominate at the surface today just to the south of the Mid-South. There will be a southerly breeze and increasing heights today. That combination will help temps move through pretty quick through the 30s and 40s and into the 50s through late morning.



Storm Team Meteorologist

Moe Shamell

Facebook: www.facebook.com/mshamellwbbj

Twitter: @WBBJ7Moe

Instagram: @moeshamell