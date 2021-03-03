USJ fans send off girls basketball team to state tournament

JACKSON, Tenn. — One girls basketball team from the West Tennessee area is already making their way to their respective state tournament destination.

Wednesday afternoon, students and faculty at USJ sent the Lady Bruins off to Cookeville to compete in the final four of the Division II-A girls bracket. So far USJ has had a great postseason run, and after a solid few days of detailed preparation, head coach Tony Shutes believes his team is ready for the upcoming challenge on the big stage.

“The biggest thing now is just to have confidence in what you worked in all year,” said Shutes. “Of course, you’ll make a few adjustments, because all the teams now that you’re playing are state championship caliber teams. So you just got to believe in yourself and believe in what you put the work into, and just go out there and hopefully execute.”

The 22-4 Lady Bruins will open up the Division II-A state semifinal round Thursday against the Webb School. Tip off from Cookeville is set for noon.