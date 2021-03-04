2 face multiple charges after guns, drugs found in Jackson home

JACKSON, Tenn. — Two men are facing multiple charges after U.S. Marshals and Jackson-Madison County Metro Narcotics investigators searched a Sequoia Drive home earlier this week.

Steffon Steele and David Harrison are each facing various gun and drug charges stemming from the search.

Court documents say U.S. Marshals were attempting to serve warrants on Harrison for evading arrest, possession of schedule I narcotics, possession of schedule VI narcotics, possession of drug paraphernalia, and a capias.

Court documents say Harrison was arrested as he walked out of the home on Sequoia Drive, and officers found marijuana in his pocket. Investigators were able to get a search warrant for the home, according to court documents.

Investigators say officers found two hydrocodone pills, 31 oxycodone pills, 359 grams of marijuana, a gram of heroin, 10 grams of unknown white powder, 477 grams of methamphetamine, unknown liquids, two MDMA pills, a bag of crushed MDMA pills, one and a half Xanax pills, five blue M30 pills, four sets of digital scales, two 9mm pistols, a .40-caliber pistol, a 7.62×39 rifle, a sawed-off 12-gauge shotgun, assorted gun magazines, assorted ammunition and more than $11,000 in cash.

Steele was identified as the homeowner and was detained at the scene, according to court documents.

Steele is charged with possession of schedule IV narcotics, possession of drug paraphernalia, possession of methamphetamine with intent to resale, unlawful possession of a firearm, possession of schedule VI with intent to resale, possession of a firearm during the commission of a dangerous felony, possession of a prohibited weapon, possession of schedule I with intent to resale, possession of schedule II with intent to resale.

Harrison is charged with possession of schedule II narcotics, possession of schedule I narcotics, unlawful possession of a firearm, possession of a prohibited weapon, possession of methamphetamine with intent to resale, possession of a firearm during the commission of a dangerous felony, possession of drug paraphernalia, possession of schedule IV narcotics, and possession of schedule VI narcotics with intent to resale.