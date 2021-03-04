A.J. Merriweather named third Hub City Hero

JACKSON, Tenn. — Jackson native and Harlem Globetrotter A.J. Merriweather has been named the third Hub City Hero, according to a news release from the City of Jackson.

Merriweather started his basketball career at South Side High School before going on to play at East Tennessee State University, where he received a degree in engineering, according to the release.

Merriweather serves as a mentor through his work with youth at T.R. White Sportsplex, where he practices for the Harlem Globetrotters, the release says. He has donated more than 50 basketballs to the Boys and Girls Club of Jackson and has participated in several youth basketball camps at ETSU.

If you would like to nominate someone for Hub City Hero, or to learn more about the program, click here.

After a year of winners have been selected, one person will be awarded $1,000 to donate to a non-profit of their choice.