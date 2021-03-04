Madison Co. Fire Department receives over $6k for grain bin rescue training

MADISON COUNTY, Tenn. — The Madison County Farm Bureau presented a big check to a local fire department.

More and more grain bins are going up, but so is the chance of entrapment.

The Madison County Farm Bureau, along with Valley View Agri-Systems, donated $6,841 for the Madison County Fire Department to receive grain bin rescue training and equipment.

Fire Chief Eric Turner says it is important for them to prepare and receive this training to better serve the community with these specialized rescues.

“Before today we really weren’t as prepared as we need to be for those types of rescues, and as the need grew we knew we needed to prepare better,” Chief Turner said. “And they stepped up and provided the training and the equipment to do so.”

The fire department has already started the training and will soon be able to do grain bin rescues county-wide.