Mugshots : Madison County : 03/03/21 – 03/04/21 March 4, 2021 WBBJ 7 Eyewitness News Staff 1/11Jawan Brown Jawan Brown: Violation of community corrections 2/11Craig Gunion Craig Gunion: Harassment 3/11Earvin Vester Earvin Vester: Driving on revoked/suspended license 4/11Kelvin Eason Kelvin Eason: Violation of probation 5/11Kiera Morgan Kiera Morgan: Violation of probation 6/11Latarence Pearson Latarence Pearson: Failure to appear 7/11Robert Alston Robert Alston: Aggravated assault, theft under $1,000 8/11Sean Thompson Sean Thompson: Open container law, contempt of court 9/11Shawn Shaw Shawn Shaw: Evading arrest, aggravated assault, unlawful drug paraphernalia 10/11Veronica Hicks Veronica Hicks: Fabricate/tamper/destroy evidence 11/11Wayne Pirtle Wayne Pirtle: Driving on revoked/suspended license The people in this gallery were booked into the Madison County Jail between 7 a.m. on 03/03/21 and 7 a.m. on 03/04/21. Their inclusion only indicates they were booked into the jail and does not indicate guilt. Categories: Mugshots