Mugshots : Madison County : 03/03/21 – 03/04/21

1/11 Jawan Brown Jawan Brown: Violation of community corrections

2/11 Craig Gunion Craig Gunion: Harassment

3/11 Earvin Vester Earvin Vester: Driving on revoked/suspended license

4/11 Kelvin Eason Kelvin Eason: Violation of probation

5/11 Kiera Morgan Kiera Morgan: Violation of probation



6/11 Latarence Pearson Latarence Pearson: Failure to appear

7/11 Robert Alston Robert Alston: Aggravated assault, theft under $1,000

8/11 Sean Thompson Sean Thompson: Open container law, contempt of court

9/11 Shawn Shaw Shawn Shaw: Evading arrest, aggravated assault, unlawful drug paraphernalia

10/11 Veronica Hicks Veronica Hicks: Fabricate/tamper/destroy evidence



11/11 Wayne Pirtle Wayne Pirtle: Driving on revoked/suspended license























The people in this gallery were booked into the Madison County Jail between 7 a.m. on 03/03/21 and 7 a.m. on 03/04/21.

Their inclusion only indicates they were booked into the jail and does not indicate guilt.