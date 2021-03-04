Sunny With More Pleasant Temperatures Today

Thursday Forecast for March 4th:

Sunny skies and dry weather will continue to slowly improve flooded areas with a comfortable afternoon ahead for Today. A mild flow pattern is over us now ahead of an approaching cold front expected to dip into the area tomorrow.

TODAY:

Mostly sunny skies will stick around for Thursday and temperatures will continue to rise. Highs should reach to around 70 and the winds will stay light. Rain will not be likely anywhere across the forecast area.

FRIDAY:

Some chances for light rain will return on Friday as the next system will drift through West Tennessee. It appears that rain chances will be minimal and no storms are currently in the forecast. Highs will drop to the low to mid 50s behind the front and winds will come out of the north by the afternoon. Friday night lows will move back down into the mid 30s.

THE WEEKEND:

For the first time in few weeks nice weather looks to be heading our way for the weekend. High will reach the upper 50s and Saturday and low 60s on Sunday. It will be a bit chilly though on Sunday morning dropping into the low to mid 30s. Each day should be packed full of sunshine and the winds will start to come out of the southeast as the weekend goes on. Rain is not expected during the entire weekend, so make some outdoor plans.

NEXT WEEK:

Very warm and nice weather is expected for the beginning of the upcoming work week. Highs will be in the mid to upper 60s with plenty of sunshine for both Monday and Tuesday. Some clouds and a few showers could move in late Tuesday night and a chance for showers and storms could return by next Wednesday for most of us.

FLOOD WARNINGS:

Many rivers and streams will continue to run high this week. The water levels are expected to be going down though this week due to the fact there is very little rain in the forecast. Here is a look at Obion River near Obion, the Forked Deer near Halls and the Tennessee River near Savannah water level forecast this week. All three rivers are currently under flood warnings issued from the National Weather Service out of Memphis. The flood waters have dropped below flood warning criteria for Martin, Jackson and Perryville.

OBION RIVER

FORKED DEER RIVER

TENNESSEE RIVER:

