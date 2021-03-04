WCCB NEWS DIRECTOR …. Charlotte, NC

WCCB NEWS DIRECTOR JOB DESCRIPTION

Innovative station in Top 25 market seeks experienced News Director with a passion for local news and network level standards. Must have the ability to produce news that includes the younger audience, a bent for social media, and have a vision to extend the station’s unique brand across all aspects of news, weather and sports. Ability to create a winning newscast, grow ratings, recognize emerging talent and be a leader, motivator, and mentor a must. Will be able to work with station leadership to develop a news product that creates a new model for local news presentation and content.

Essential Duties

Work closely with other

Work with other senior station leaders to establish and reach station goals.

Ensure achievement of viewer rating goals, growing audiences across all platforms.

Assign projects to staff and verifies that deadlines are being met.

Critique newscasts daily to correct errors, improve coverage and provide mentoring feedback to news staff.

Develop news coverage strategy for the station. This will include local partnerships and events.

decisions regarding hiring, evaluation, promotion and termination of employees as part of the management team.

Plan and manage staffing, training, and performance evaluations for the News Department.

Manage all aspects of the News Department

Requirements & Skills

Bachelor’s degree in Broadcast Journalism, or a related field, or an equivalent combination of education and work-related experience.

Excellent communication skills, both oral and written.

Minimum 5-7 years medium to major progressive market experience in news content programming, with at least two years’ experience in a leadership role.

Experience guiding, directing, collaborating with and motivating subordinates, including setting performance standards and monitoring performance.

Experience establishing long-range objectives and specifying the strategies and actions to achieve them.

Ability to identify the developmental needs of others and to coach, mentor or otherwise help others to improve their knowledge or skills.

Experience preparing and maintaining departmental budgets. • Proficiency with computers, software (e.g., Microsoft Suites, ADP, Outlook Calendar, Teams, Google Docs, One Drive, etc.), telephones, copiers, scanners, fax machines and other office equipment.

Ability to meet deadlines, prioritize assignments and handle multiple tasks simultaneously.

Ability to effectively listen to and fully understand employee needs, communicate with a team to shape a solution.

Further continuity across station on-air and digital platforms

Have a vision of differentiation to lead